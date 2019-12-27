Rain and possible storms this weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures across the area however, temperatures are still running a few degrees above average. A warm front will surge north this evening bringing warmer air to the area by tomorrow. We will begin to see scattered showers develop during the predawn hours. Lows will occur shortly after midnight, in the lower 40s north to lower 50s south. Temperatures will slowly rise after midnight across all the Heartland.