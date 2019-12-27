Rain and possible storms this weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures across the area however, temperatures are still running a few degrees above average. A warm front will surge north this evening bringing warmer air to the area by tomorrow. We will begin to see scattered showers develop during the predawn hours. Lows will occur shortly after midnight, in the lower 40s north to lower 50s south. Temperatures will slowly rise after midnight across all the Heartland.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. It will be very warm for this time of the year. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s. Showers will continue into Saturday night and Sunday. We will likely see a few storms early Sunday morning as well. Temperatures will remain well above average Saturday night and Sunday.
Temperatures will cool down behind a cold front as we move into next week but still running a few degrees above average. New Years Eve looks mild for this time of the year with temperatures close to freezing around midnight.
