Paducah Police seek help identifying a shoplifter

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a shoplifter who stole from Walmart on Hinkleville Road.
Employees from the store told Officers that a man concealed thousands of dollars in merchandise in duffel bags.
The shoplifter then damaged the outside curtains of the garden center to store the duffel bags, in order to retrieve them later.
The estimated value of the stolen items is over $10,000, and the damage to the curtains is over $4,000.
Anyone with information on the shoplifters identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. Please refer to case number 19-28816 when leaving information about this case.
Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.