Murray State goes up against Cumberland University

SAVVY SENIORS: Murray State's Tevin Brown, Anthony Smith and Jaiveon Eaves have combined to score 45 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 50 percent of all Racers scoring over the last five games.BROWN BEYOND THE ARC: Through 11 games, Murray State's Tevin Brown has connected on 41.1 percent of the 73 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also shooting 74.5 percent from the free throw line this season.