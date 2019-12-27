Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

KILLING-PLEA DEAL
Plea deal reduces murder sentence by 25 years
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A plea deal with prosecutors means that a Missouri man convicted in a fatal stabbing will spend far less time in prison than he was originally ordered to serve. Anthony Shegog was sentenced to 30 years in prison after his second-degree murder conviction in the 2014 death of Wayne Lige in Columbia. The conviction was vacated last year when a judge cited ineffective defense counsel. An appeals court upheld Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane's ruling. The Columbia Tribune reports that on Monday, Shegog pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Crane sentenced him to five years with credit for time served.
MISSOURI FAMILY COURT-JUSTICE DEPARTMENT
Federal oversight of St. Louis County Family Court ends
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice is ending its oversight of the St. Louis County Family Court, saying the court is now in compliance with a 2016 agreement meant to ensure fair treatment of juveniles, especially black juveniles. The court on Thursday released a letter dated Dec. 16 in which a Justice Department official wrote that the required reforms have been implemented. The Justice Department's investigation cited racial inequities in the treatment of defendants and concerns that constitutional rights were often violated. The agreement required several changes, including doubling the number of defense attorneys available to represent indigent youths.
AP-US-MURDER-CONVICTION-CHALLENGED
Wrongful conviction case headed to Missouri Supreme Court
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The effort to get a new trial for a man who has spent nearly 25 years in prison for a murder he claims he didn’t commit is headed to the Missouri Supreme Court. A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday referred the Lamar Johnson case to the state Supreme Court. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has been seeking a new trial for Johnson, who was convicted in the 1994 killing of 25-year-old Marcus Boyd in an alleged drug dispute. But the Republican state attorney general's office has opposed the move, arguing that Gardner lacks the authority.
POLICE SHOOTING-JOPLIN
2 officers cleared of wrongdoing in deadly Joplin shooting
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Two Joplin police officers have been cleared in the deadly shooting of a man during a struggle. The Joplin Globe reports that Chief Matt Stewart said Thursday that an investigation into Aug. 13 shooting death of 31-year-old David Ingle determined that “there were no policy violations that had occurred.” Stewart also said the Missouri State Highway Patrol had completed its own investigation, determining “no criminal wrongdoing by either of the officers.” Police reviewed the two officers' body cameras as part of the inquiry.
AP-MO-ST. LOUIS-SHOOTING
18-year-old in critical condition after St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An 18-year-old is hospitalized in critical condition after a Christmas Day shooting in north St. Louis. KMOV-TV reports that the shooting happened around noon Wednesday. The 18-year-old was shot in the head and another man was shot in the foot. Police Chief John Hayden said the victims were in a car being chased by another car, but authorities were still trying to determine what prompted the shooting. Hayden said several shell casings found at the shooting scene indicated that an assault rifle had been used.
POLICE-SHOTS FIRED
Man whom police fired at charged in drunken pursuit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A suspected drunken driver whom police fired shots at but didn't hit following a chase in which he is accused of veering into oncoming traffic faces a string of charges. Thirty-five-year-old William Brown is charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. Police spokeswoman Officer Doaa el-Ashkar said that officers attempted to stop Brown around 11:30 p.m. Monday after observing him weaving in and out of traffic. She said officers fired when Brown turned his vehicle in their direction and attempted to drive toward them
BC-MO-FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH
Man dies in motorcycle accident in eastern Missouri
BARNHART, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man is dead after a Christmas Day motorcycle accident. The accident happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 55 near Barnhart in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the motorcycle driven by 48-year-old Leon Barnett of De Soto was struck from behind by a compact sport utility vehicle driven by a 49-year-old man from Herculaneum. Barnett was ejected from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV driver was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
POLICE SHOOTING-SPRINGFIELD
Police fatally shoot man suspected of hurting woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Springfield has shot and killed a man who is suspected of hurting a woman after he refused to put down his weapon. Springfield police identified the man in a news release as 56-year-old David White. Police said officers rushed to a home on the afternoon of Christmas Eve after a 911 caller was heard screaming for help. Arriving officers traced the sound of screaming to a rear bedroom, where they found White armed with a gun and the woman. Police say White was shot after he refused to comply with orders to put down his weapon.