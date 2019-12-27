Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A suspected drunken driver whom police fired shots at but didn't hit following a chase in which he is accused of veering into oncoming traffic faces a string of charges. Thirty-five-year-old William Brown is charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. Police spokeswoman Officer Doaa el-Ashkar said that officers attempted to stop Brown around 11:30 p.m. Monday after observing him weaving in and out of traffic. She said officers fired when Brown turned his vehicle in their direction and attempted to drive toward them