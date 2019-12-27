Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JUVENILE JUSTICE REPORT
Report sees progress after Kansas juvenile justice changes
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A new report says Kansas has been putting fewer juvenile offenders in its detention center and lessening their time on probation in the three years since it overhauled its juvenile justice system. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the oversight committee issuing the report Thursday recommended doubling the state's annual spending on juvenile justice programs to nearly $22 million. Advocates sought the changes in 2016 to deal with more offenders in their home communities. They argued that youth were removed from their homes and sent to residential facilities or correctional institutions too often. They wanted programs to reduce repeat offending.
AP-KS-WICHITA-TWO SHOT
2 16-year-olds injured in Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two 16-year-olds are hospitalized but expected to survive after a shooting in Wichita. Police Officer Paul Cruz told the Wichita Eagle that the shooting happened about 12:15 a.m. Thursday on the city's north side. Someone dropped the male teenagers off at a hospital at about the same time officers were sent to a home about a report of a possible shooting. Police found shell casings and bullet strikes to a home in the neighborhood where the shooting was reported. A 71-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were inside. They were unhurt. No arrests have been made. Cruz says the shooting was drug-related.
WRONGFUL CONVICTION-KANSAS
Prosecutor calls for justice for wrongfully convicted man
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor who helped free a man who spent 23 years in prison for a double homicide he always said he didn't commit is calling for justice as the state fights the man's effort to get compensation. Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree Sr. described the case of Lamonte McIntyre as a “glaring stain on the criminal justice system" in an open letter Tuesday. McIntyre was 17 in 1994 when he was arrested in Kansas City for the double homicide. McIntyre was sentenced to two life sentences but he was freed in 2017 after Dupree asked the court to vacate his convictions.
MISSING MAN-RIVER
Remains found in Missouri in 2015 were those of Kansas man
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have determined that a body that was found in the Missouri River four years ago is that of a missing Kansas man. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that DNA was used to help identify the remains of Phillip Owen Morgan. The Lawrence, Kansas, man was 38 when he was reported missing on June 11, 2015. Three days later, the body of an unidentified drowning victim was found near the Missouri town of Hartsburg, which is about 10 miles northeast of Jefferson City. Several people told police that Owen liked to hike near the Kansas River, which was flooding when he disappeared.
OLATHE HOMICIDE
Police identify woman stabbed to death in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The woman stabbed to death last week in suburban Kansas City has been identified. The Kansas City Star reports that Olathe, Kansas, police on Thursday identified the victim as 68-year-old Patricia Fitzgerald of Montgomery, Texas. She was killed Dec. 20. Police were called to a home for a report of an armed disturbance and found Fitzgerald. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A 38-year-old woman who knew Fitzgerald also was found at the scene and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.
JUAN MANUEL SANTOS-LANDON LECTURE
Former Colombian president to deliver Kansas State lecture
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Former Colombian president and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Juan Manuel Santos is speaking next year at Kansas State University. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Santos' Feb. 4 address is part of the Landon Lecture series. The series is named for former Kansas Gov. Alf Landon, who was the 1936 Republican nominee for president. The series was established in 1966 to bring in speakers to discuss issues facing business, politics and international relations. Santos received undergraduate degrees in economics and business from another Kansas school _ the University of Kansas _ in 1973.
WICHITA FORCE-ARENA
Wichita's indoor football team moving to new arena for 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The indoor football team in Wichita is leaving its downtown arena for another home north of the city built specifically for the sport. The Wichita Eagle reports that the Wichita Force has announced that it will leave the Intrust Bank Arena downtown and move to Hartman Arena in Park City. The first of six home games at the new venue is set for April 3. Wichita oilman and restaurateur Wink Hartman developed the 5,000-seat arena largely as a home for the Wichita Wild. Hartman owned the Wild, and it played there from 2009 until it folded in 2014.
FLEEING DRIVER-DEADLY CRASH
Deadly crash pursuit started when motorist hit patrol cars
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas law enforcement pursuit that ended in a deadly crash started when a driver in a pickup truck slammed head on into the patrol cars of deputies who had stopped to attend to a deer that had been struck by a vehicle. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the collision late Monday disabled one patrol car and damaged the other. The release says the truck's driver, 24-year-old Robert Scott Jackson, of Coffeyville, then fled before loosing control when the roadway's surface switched from pavement to gravel about 4 miles (6.44 kilometers) north of Coffeyville. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.