Know what you’re getting into before joining a gym, fitness club in the new year

(KFVS) - Better Business Bureau officials said it’s common to get complaints about gyms and fitness clubs as a new year rolls around.
Consumers filed more than 4,000 complaints in 2019 against fitness centers and health clubs.
Officials said some centers refused to provide refunds to consumers who changed locations or were unsatisfied with club programs and hours.
“Consumers who want to get fit should be commended for their resolve and assisted in their efforts, not fleeced by companies with substandard practices,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB president and CEO. “BBB helps consumers find trustworthy businesses to meet their needs and to resolve complaints against companies.”
Before you invest in fitness plans or products, BBB offers these tips:
- Know your goals: Find a program you can stick with and one that you enjoy. Find a health club or exercise facility that is convenient and offers times that fit your schedule.
- Visit the facility first: Check on cleanliness, amount of space, machines and instructors. Ask if you can try the facility out before you join. If the facility closes, can you transfer your membership to another facility?
- Think of your budget: Ask the health club about “joining” or enrollment fees and ongoing monthly costs. Does a weight loss plan require you to buy special foods? Can you cancel if you move or find that the program doesn’t meet your needs?
- Read the entire contract: Does it list all services, facilities and hours of operation? Is everything the salesperson promised included in the contract? What’s included in the monthly fee and what will cost you extra? What is the total cost, including enrollment fees and finance charges?
- Understand your rights to cancel your contract: Missouri and Illinois laws give consumers the right to cancel a health club contract within three days of signing it. The law says three business days, but if the facility is open on the weekends, those days may count as business days.
- Check with BBB before you sign a contract: Anyone can check a company’s BBB Business Profile at bbb.org or by calling 888-996-3887 during business hours. Reviews include the firm’s complaint history and whether the complaints were resolved.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.