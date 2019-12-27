Illinois unemployment rate decreased in 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Il. (KFVS) - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in November in thirteen Illinois metropolitan areas and increased in one, according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).
“As job growth continues to be strong throughout the state, Governor Pritzker will continue to build on the momentum of the past year to expand long-term economic success,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “Illinois’ bipartisan balanced budget and the historic Rebuild Illinois infrastructure plan are making critical investments and creating an economy that works for everyone.”
llinois businesses added jobs in nine metro areas, with the largest percentage increases in: Champaign-Urbana, Carbondale-Marion, Decatur, and Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights.
Non-farm jobs were down in Peoria, Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL and Danville.
The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Government, Mining and Construction, Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities, Education and Health Services and Leisure and Hospitality.
The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.
