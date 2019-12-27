I-57 ramp work will help prevent flooding, is connected to 6-lane expansion project

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Officials with the City of West Frankfort, Illinois said roadwork on the northbound Interstate 57 ramp is part of planned expansion of the road.
Excavation in the infield of the northbound I-57 ramp in West Frankfort has sparked public curiosity.
They are excavating a dry detention pond which will hold stormwater runoff from I-57 for a short time. This will allow for a controlled release of water to the downstream pump station to help prevent flooding on the road.
Officials said the entire median will eventually be paved and there will be an increase in the amount of water being directed to the pump house near the northbound entrance ramp.
Officials said this work is in conjunction with the expansion of I-57 to six lanes.
The project also includes shoulders and a barrier wall in the median.
