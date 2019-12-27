First Alert: Thick fog over parts of the Heartland

(KFVS) - We are waking up to some thick fog over parts of the Heartland.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for some areas of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and western Kentucky.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says we won’t break record highs today, but temperatures will still be above average.
Afternoon temperatures will range from the 40s to 50s depending on where you live.
There is a chance for a few showers, but most of the area will be dry and cloudy for much of the day.
We are tracking a chance for strong to severe storms Saturday night into Sunday morning.
