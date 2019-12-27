First Alert: Thick fog over parts of the Heartland

Tracking DENSE FOG in some areas this morning! (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | December 27, 2019 at 4:53 AM CST - Updated December 27 at 6:26 AM

(KFVS) - We are waking up to some thick fog over parts of the Heartland.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for some areas of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and western Kentucky.

[6 AM Friday, Dec. 27] Dense fog is still an issue this morning, especially in parts of southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois. This MoDOT traffic camera near Poplar Bluff shows how dense the fog is.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says we won’t break record highs today, but temperatures will still be above average.

Afternoon temperatures will range from the 40s to 50s depending on where you live.

Highs will range from the 50s to 60s. (Source: KFVS)
There is a chance for a few showers, but most of the area will be dry and cloudy for much of the day.

We are tracking a chance for strong to severe storms Saturday night into Sunday morning.

