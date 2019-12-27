Donor makes Christmas a little brighter for young man in Metropolis, Ill.

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - An anonymous donation brought a smile to the face of a young man in Metropolis, Illinois.
According to officials with the Metropolis Fire Department on Dec. 26 they received a brand new, already assembled basketball goal from an anonymous citizen.
Instructions were attached.
Fire officials were asked to take the gift to a specific home in town. The street and a description of the house were provided.
The anonymous donor said they felt it would be of great use there.
So, the crew at the fire department obliged.
They loaded up the gift and acted as Santa, delivering the gift to one lucky young man.
The boy came to the door and they explained why they were there.
Officials said the boy’s face lit up with an unforgettable smile.
They set the goal up for him and he took a shot. It was nothing but net.
Department officials wished him and the donor a Merry Christmas in a social media post.
