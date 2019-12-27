Christmas might be over but organizations say that doesn’t mean giving should stop...

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Christmas holiday is over but the season of giving is still alive. Renita Green with St. James AME Church said, “Poverty doesn’t take a holiday!”
She’s used to people volunteering during the holidays. “People are off work, so they have time,” Green said.
Green is grateful for all the help, but says too much of a good thing can sometimes be overwhelming.
“When we have more volunteers than we have more people than we’re serving it actually caused people who we’re serving to stay outside. They can’t deal with the dynamics of the congested rooms,” she said.
Green would like to see people volunteer year round, and not just during the holidays. “If you set aside a day that is your serving day than that will help you to be able to serve more consistently,” she said.
“Everybody wants to serve during the holiday’s so they can get the recognition, but we should be serving all day long all year round,” said Carrie Shepard, the captain for the SEMO’s women basketball team.
Just days after Christmas, players are volunteering their time at the SEMO food bank.
“No matter what your position is you’re never too good serve,” Shapard said.
Helping out at the food bank reminds her of being on court. “With basketball everyone is communicating and working together if everything is it throws off everything else”
Giving back is not something they are just doing today. They practice these traits everyday because it’s apart of the team’s motto.
“Our theme is one healthy heartbeat so that’s one thing we focus on is serving each other on and off the court,” she said.
This is the first time the team has helped out at the food bank. The basketball team packaged 276 boxes to help out people ages 60 and up. Members at the food bank also presented the team with a signed basketball by each staff member.
You can also contact the Southeast Missouri Food bank at : (573) 471-1818 if you’re interested in volunteering
If you want to volunteer with People Shelter’s you can click the link: https://www.thepeoplesshelter.com/
