Carlisle County man wanted on narcotics charges

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are searching for Cory B. Daniels, a 36 year-old, for charges stemming from a narcotics investigation on Dec. 10, 2019.
He is charged with 2 counts of conspiracy to traffic in a controlled Substance, 2 counts of trafficking a controlled substance within 1000’ of a School, unlawful transaction with a minor 2nd Degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
His last known residence of record was on Lovelaceville Road in McCracken County.
A cooperative investigation between the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office led investigators to a residence on County Road 1038 in Cunningham, KY.
One resident Laura Shelby was arrested as a result of evidence located at the scene.
The investigation continued with the assistance of the Paducah Police Department’s Digital Forensics Unit.
Evidence recovered during the follow up investigation led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Daniels.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Daniels is encouraged to contact local law enforcement officials.
