What you need to know Dec. 26

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Thursday, Dec. 26.
Today will be mostly cloudy in the early morning hours with a few patches of drizzle possible.
We will become partly cloudy late in the day. Highs will reach the middle 60s.
Friday will be the same with highs in the 50s and 60s.
A cold front will move toward the Heartland on Saturday evening.
This will bring a good chance of rain and possibly a few storms, especially Saturday night.
Cooler weather will move back into the Heartland behind the cold front next week.
- Two men were pronounced dead after an early morning house fire, in Herrin Ill.
- An early morning robbery suspect was flown to a Memphis hospital after crashing his vehicle.
- A man and woman face several charges after leading deputies on a chase.
- The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several vehicles were stolen.
One family is hoping to reunite someone with gifts that were left on the side of the road.
A Phoenix family is grateful for their 15-year-old neighbor.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.