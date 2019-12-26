Two dead in early morning fire

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were pronounced dead after an early morning house fire, in Herrin Ill.
According to the Williamson County Coroner, Michael Burke, the Herrin Police Department received a call around 2:49 a.m. on Dec. 25, about a home being on fire on North Park Avenue.
While battling the blaze, members from the Herrin Fire Department discovered two deceased males. The men were pronounced dead by the Williamson County Coroner. The names of the two men have not been released.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the State Fire Marshall has been called to investigate.
