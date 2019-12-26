Two arrested after leading deputies on a chase

MCCRACKEN COUNTY. Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman face several charges after leading deputies on a chase.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to pull over a Ford Ranger for a traffic stop, on Dec. 25, around 3:35 p.m., when the driver fled from police.
The driver continued to evade deputies for sometime, until the driver pulled into the parking lot of Lowes. While driving around the parking lot of the business, deputies saw several items being thrown from the vehicle. The vehicle was finally stopped in the parking lot of Lowes.
Once the vehicle had been stopped, deputies conducted a investigation, where they discovered that a bag containing Marijuana, Methamphetamine, pills, and a digital scale were thrown from the vehicle.
Deputies arrested the driver Zachary Mitchell, 30, of Benton Ky. he was taken to the McCracken County Jail where she faced several charges including, disregarding stop sign, failure to or improper signal, fleeing or evading police, trafficking in controlled substance, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, operating on a suspended or revoked license and tampering with physical evidence.
Deputies also arrested Mitchell’s passenger Misty Moore, 40, of Paducah Ky. she was taken to the McCracken County Jail were she was charged with, trafficking in controlled substance, and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.
