Thief strikes Graves County home

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A thief stole various items from a Graves county home located in the Wadesboro Road area this week.
The victim reported that the theft occurred sometime between Dec. 22 and Dec. 23, 2019.
The suspects were reportedly driving an older model blue Chevrolet Tahoe in the 2007 to 2014 model year range.
Items stolen include a Stihl chainsaw, Echo trimmer, Miller brand generator, air compressor, chrome aluminum wheels, car batteries, spot welder, and other related items.
The sheriff’s Office is releasing photographs of the suspects and their car that was captured from surveillance cameras.
Anyone that may have knowledge of these thefts, or know the identity of these suspects are asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 247-4501.
