Thief strikes Graves County home
RE: Clear Springs area of Graves County (Source: Graves county police)
By Ashley Smith | December 26, 2019 at 3:56 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 3:56 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A thief stole various items from a Graves county home located in the Wadesboro Road area this week.

The victim reported that the theft occurred sometime between Dec. 22 and Dec. 23, 2019.

The suspects were reportedly driving an older model blue Chevrolet Tahoe in the 2007 to 2014 model year range.

Stolen Property Investigation from Clear Springs area of Graves County (Source: Graves county police)

Items stolen include a Stihl chainsaw, Echo trimmer, Miller brand generator, air compressor, chrome aluminum wheels, car batteries, spot welder, and other related items.

The sheriff’s Office is releasing photographs of the suspects and their car that was captured from surveillance cameras.

Anyone that may have knowledge of these thefts, or know the identity of these suspects are asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 247-4501.

