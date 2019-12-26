Still very mild today...but mainly cloudy

It’s a warm start to your Thursday. A lot of clouds moved into the area overnight and they will hang with us through the day. There is a chance for a little drizzle or passing shower today, but most of us will just be cloudy and mild. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 60s. Friday looks similar, with more clouds and a few showers possible. The next big system will push into the Heartland over the weekend. Rain will spread into the area on Saturday and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Heavy rain is possible at times. Temperatures return to more seasonable, cooler numbers by Monday.