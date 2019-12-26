Slightly cooler across the Heartland tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. Once again, we are experiencing near record high temperatures with a very warm air mass in place for late December. We are seeing a few clouds across the area but so far, we are remaining dry. A cold front will move towards the Heartland later this evening. This front will bring with it more clouds and a slim chance for a sprinkle. Temperatures will cool off slightly behind the front with lows by morning ranging from near 40 far north to the lower 50s south.
Friday will be mostly cloudy and cooler. There will be a slim chance for a sprinkle, but most areas will likely remain dry. Highs will range from the middle 50s north to the lower 60s south.
Strong system will move through the central United States this weekend and drag a cold front through the Heartland. This will bring locally heavy rain Saturday night as well as a chance of storms. Behind this front we will see cooler weather for the start of next week.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.