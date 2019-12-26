Slightly cooler across the Heartland tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. Once again, we are experiencing near record high temperatures with a very warm air mass in place for late December. We are seeing a few clouds across the area but so far, we are remaining dry. A cold front will move towards the Heartland later this evening. This front will bring with it more clouds and a slim chance for a sprinkle. Temperatures will cool off slightly behind the front with lows by morning ranging from near 40 far north to the lower 50s south.