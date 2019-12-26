12/26/19 - Rescan

First, The Heartland’s CW on channel 12.2 will still be your CW affiliate but will now have a new daytime and late-night line-up. Second, The Circle, a 24-hour country music lifestyle network launches on channel 12.3. This is a partnership between our owners, Gray Television, and Ryman Productions from Nashville. We think you’ll really like it. Third, the classic shows of MeTV will now air 24 hours a day and moves to channel 12.4. And finally, the Grit Network, with 24 hours of classic westerns and action movies moves to channel 12.5.