12/26/19 - Rescan

We all like free stuff, right? Starting January first we’re giving you more channels over-the-air for free. But if you watch us through an antenna you’ll need to re-scan your TV tuners after they launch on January first to receive them.
First, The Heartland’s CW on channel 12.2 will still be your CW affiliate but will now have a new daytime and late-night line-up. Second, The Circle, a 24-hour country music lifestyle network launches on channel 12.3. This is a partnership between our owners, Gray Television, and Ryman Productions from Nashville. We think you’ll really like it. Third, the classic shows of MeTV will now air 24 hours a day and moves to channel 12.4. And finally, the Grit Network, with 24 hours of classic westerns and action movies moves to channel 12.5.
These channels will all be available free, over-the-air with a VHF antenna. The Heartland’s CW is also available on satellite and most cable systems. Channels 12.3, 12.4, and 12.5 will also be available on select cable systems. We’re working to get these channels on more systems, but you can contact your cable provider to see if Circle, MeTV, and Grit are on your system.
We’re very excited to be able to offer these new free channels, but remember, if you watch us through an antenna, you’ll need to re-scan your TV tuners after they launch on January first. For more information about our new free channels go to KFVS12.com/free. All of us at KFVS12 wish you and your family a very happy new year.
This is just one of many opinions. If you'd like to comment we want to hear from you. Use the e-mail or mailing address below to submit your comments. Be sure to include your name and hometown in case we use your comment on the air.
A Better Heartland/KFVS
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.