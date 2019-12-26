Number of traffic crashes, deaths down in Mo. over Christmas holiday

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol officials released traffic statistics for the Christmas holiday, 2019.
Troopers responded to 91 crashes, two of which were deadly and 23 included injuries. They also arrested 18 people for driving while impaired.
The traffic statistics are lower than those of 2018.
There were 1,155 crashes and in those crashes 11 people were killed in 2018. In the crashes, 421 people were injured. Also 106 were arrested for DWI offenses.
In 2019, the statistics were counted over a 30-hour period from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25.
This is a shorter counting period than the 102 hours included in the statistics for 2018.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.