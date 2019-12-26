NKU looks to extend streak vs Milwaukee

SAVVY SENIORS: Northern Kentucky's Tyler Sharpe, Karl Harris and Silas Adheke have collectively accounted for 36 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 34 percent of all Norse points over the last five games.DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius Roy has connected on 38.1 percent of the 63 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 22 over the last three games. He's also converted 84.8 percent of his foul shots this season.