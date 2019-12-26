More record highs likely today

Warm temperatures expected this afternoon, in fact some areas could break record highs again today. There is a chance for a little drizzle or passing shower today, but most of us will remain dry and mild. Highs today will top out in the upper 60s with a few lower 70s likely too. Friday looks similar, with more clouds and a few showers possible. The next big system will push into the Heartland over the weekend. Rain will spread into the area on Saturday and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Heavy rain is possible at times. Temperatures return to more seasonable, cooler numbers by Monday.