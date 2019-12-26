Man arrested, charged with identity theft in multiple counties

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police arrested a man they said charges related to identity theft in multiple counties.
Chester Riley, 33 of Mayfield, has been charged with theft of identity of another without consent, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card over $500 but less than $10,000 and three counts of attempted fraudulent use of a credit/debit card over $500 but less than $10,000 by the Mayfield Police Department.
Mayfield Police said a victim said their wallet was stolen over the weekend.
The victim told police that money was taken out of their bank account and several transactions had been attempted throughout Mayfield.
Police said multiple credit card applications had been filed as well.
After Riley was arrested by Kentucky State Police, they learned that Riley was seen on video and was in possession of the victim’s wallet and personal identifying documents.
The case is still under investigation, and more charges may be filed.
