Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

Education official, songwriter named group's Kansans of Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A group dedicated to preserving and promoting Kansas history has named a longtime state education official and a country music singer-songwriter as its 2019 Kansans of the Year. The Native Sons and Daughters of Kansas plans to honor Deputy Education Commissioner Dale Dennis and Nicolle Galyon during a Jan. 24 banquet in Topeka. Dennis is state government's leading expert on public school funding and has worked as an administrator at the State Department of Education for 52 years. Galyon is an award-winning songwriter who has penned songs for acts including Lady Antebellum, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban.
Kansas officials want charity regulation under single office
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas officials whose offices register charities and enforce anti-fraud laws separately want the Legislature to give both duties to one agency to make regulation more efficient. Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Secretary of State Scott Schwab are proposing to have the Consumer Protection Division in the attorney general's office handle all regulation of charities. The two Republicans said they will present their proposal to the GOP-controlled Legislature after it convenes its next annual session Jan. 13. The secretary of state's office currently registers charitable organizations, solicitors and fundraisers, and the attorney general's office enforces laws on charities and prosecutes fraudulent solicitations.
Christmas Eve shooting kills man in Kansas City, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Christmas Eve shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, has left one man dead. The Kansas City Star reports that police were dispatched to a southern Kansas City neighborhood about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a man was located on the ground near a car and was declared dead at the scene. Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses, but the circumstances were still under investigation Wednesday and there was no information about a suspect. The Star said data it has maintained shows that the shooting was the 149th homicide in Kansas City this year.
Kansas drive provides gifts to youth formerly in foster care
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Dozens of young people who aged out of the Kansas foster care system are receiving holiday present through a state agency's gift drive. The state Department for Children and Families says its annual drive raised more than $4,000 in money and gift cards while also providing wish lists. The department said 229 young people formerly in the foster care system received gifts. The department works with about 750 young adults from foster care aged 18 through 26 to provide support to help them be self-reliant adults. DCF officials said many of them go without traditional holiday celebrations and gifts from loved ones.
Agriculture's woes drag down Kansas personal income growth
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Personal income growth in Kansas is below the national average largely because of troubles in agriculture. Kansas Public Radio reports that the state's personal income has grown by 1.6% since late 2007, when the Great Recession started. The national rate is 2.1%. All states have seen their economies grow since the Great Recession but Kansas had the eighth-worst personal income growth in the nation over the last year. Kansas farmers face an expanding drought and low commodity prices. Agriculture makes up about 40% of the state's economy and industries related to agriculture and food production are worth about $65 billion annually.
Kansas expanding program for avoiding lines at DMV offices
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is allowing some residents seeking to get or renew a driver's license to schedule appointments so that they can avoid a tedious wait in line. The Division of Vehicles in the Kansas Department of Revenue recently expanded the program to an additional nine offices in populous areas after launching a pilot program in Topeka in August. Q-Flow allows people to use a website to make appointments up to 30 days in advance. The division says the wait is less than 15 minutes for for 95% of the people setting appointments and it is looking at bringing Q-Flow to more offices.
Moran: Trump to try to soften blow to Kansas over 737 Max
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran says President Donald Trump has given him assurances that Trump will try to soften the economic blow for Kansas from the suspension of production of the troubled Boeing 737 Max jetliner. Boeing has announced plans to suspend 737 Max production in January, and Sprint AeroSystems is suspending its production in Wichita of fuselages. Moran told The Wichita Eagle that in a Sunday phone call, Trump said he knew the importance of aviation to the city. Moran said the president indicated that he would "see if there were ways that he and the administration could be of help.”
Judge rejects permits for northwest Kansas hog operations
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A judge has invalidated two state permits allowing large hog production operations in northwest Kansas deemed too close to surface water by environmentalists. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Shawnee County District Court Judge Richard Anderson ruled earlier this month that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment violated state law. The permits were for four operations in Norton and Phillips counties in 2017 and 2018. The operations were under common management but organized as separate companies. KDHE allowed each facility up to 250 feet from surface water, half the distance for a single, larger facility. The Sierra Club sued in 2018.