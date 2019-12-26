It’s a good time to buy a home!

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -If you are thinking about buying or selling your home, now is a good time to do it!
Terri Pernod with Realty Executives of Cape Girardeau County said twenty percent of homes each year are sold between December and February.
December is one of her busiest times of the year. Penrod expects to show several homes before the month is over.
“What we’ve seen over the past year is that when people come into town to visit family or whatever during that time, or they go look and view homes because they’re off from their work,” said Penrod.
If you are planning on selling a home, it’s a good time to do it.
There isn’t as much competition right now, Penrod said, there is a need for more listings in the area.
