Have a live Christmas tree this year? Here’s where to recycle it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When the holidays are over, the clean up of decorations begins and so does the seasonal Christmas tree drop-off.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be collecting live trees starting December 26th all across Kentucky.
Once collected, they will use the recycled trees as a fish habitat. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife staff bundle trees to place in lakes throughout the state to provide fish attractors.
They usually receive about 3,000 donated trees each year. The donated live trees must be free of all lights, tinsel, ornaments and any other decorations.
For more information or to find a drop-off location,
In Louisville, Metro Public Works will be collecting trees starting December 26.
There will be four drop-off sites:
- East District Recycling Center, 595 North Hubbards Lane
- Public Works Yard, 10500 Lower River Road (enter from Bethany Lane)
- Shawnee Park, 4501 West Broadway (by Little League baseball field in rear of park)
- Waste Reduction Center, 636 Meriwether Avenue
The Hubbards Lane location will turn the Christmas trees into mulch.
Metro Public Works will provide curbside pickup of Christmas trees within the Urban Services District. All of the decorations and lights must be removed from the tree before they are set out of dropped off. For more information,
