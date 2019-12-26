First Alert: Mostly cloudy morning, drizzle possible

(KFVS) - Today will be mostly cloudy in the early morning hours with a few patches of drizzle possible.
We will become partly cloudy late in the day. Highs will reach the middle 60s.
Friday will be the same with highs in the 50s and 60s.
A cold front will move toward the Heartland on Saturday evening.
This will bring a good chance of rain and possibly a few storms, especially Saturday night.
Cooler weather will move back into the Heartland behind the cold front next week.
