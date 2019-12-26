December is a busy month for car dealerships

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -If you plan on getting a new car before the year is up, car dealerships advise you to do it now.
Jeremy Mouser, the general manager at Auffenberg Kia in Cape Girardeau said December is a busy month.
It’s the month new car models come out and better deals are available.
His store sells nearly 60 to 80 cars a month .
“This time of year you know after Christmas everybody has a lot of days off and a lot of time off . Everybody’s in the mood ,and they’ve done their traveling, they’ve seen their families so it’s kind of a tradition that they know this is a great time to find a great deal on a new car,” Mouser said.
It takes a lot of preparation getting ready for the last week of the year.
They look forward to helping their customers in December.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.