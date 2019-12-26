Armed robbery suspect crashes vehicle

SHARON, Tn. (KFVS) - An early morning robbery suspect is flown to a Memphis hospital after crashing his vehicle.
According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, the Little General store was robbed by an armed robber in the early morning hours of Dec. 25.
Deputies were able to identify the suspect in the robbery from surveillance video.
When deputies tried to make contact with the suspect, while the suspect was driving the vehicle used in the armed robbery.
The suspect fled deputies, but soon crashed in the vehicle, the suspect was flown by helicopter to a Memphis hospital where their condition is unknown.
