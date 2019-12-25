What to do with all that Christmas trash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We’re just hours away from one of the most popular Christmas traditions, which is opening presents.
But do you know what to do with all that wrapping paper after the gifts are opened?
Jodie Rubil said she had a lot of boxes left over from wrapping Christmas gifts.
“It’s been piling up in the kitchen."
She said she doesn't like to put them in the trash.
“I’ll be bringing all those Amazon boxes to the Cape recycling center,” said Rubil.
Many people like Rubil and Tom Schumer don't wait until after Christmas to recycle. They like to do it before.
“We bought a nice lifetime playset for my grandchildren, which came with a lot of cardboard so we’re bringing it here to be recycled,” Schumer said.
But boxes aren’t the only thing City of Cape Girardeau’s Solid Waste Superintendent Michael Tripp said you can get rid of before and after Christmas.
“We have an area for single stream, which includes your wrapping paper,” he explained.
Schumer said he makes sure he brings all his Christmas trash to the recycle center because it’s good for the environment.
“My wife and I like to take care making sure that we leave the earth in a nice way,” he said.
Gevonee Johnson said she has another method of getting rid of her Christmas trash.
“We burn in our pit in the backyard,” she said.
She said she doesn’t like to recycle it because she’d rather get rid of it with family and friends.
“I prefer to burn it just because we sit around the pit and just socialize,” Johnson said.
Tripp said he recommended everyone recycle, and if you do decide to recycle cardboard boxes there is one step you need to take.
“Make sure you take the Styrofoam and stuff out of them,” said Tripp.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.