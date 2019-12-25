Student Santa helps families on Christmas day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good food, presents and lots of smiles filled the gymnasium at Jefferson Elementary today. Student Santa, a local organization fed hundreds of people who needed a little help this holiday season.
For some families in the Heartland this is all that they could ever ask for.
“It means a blessing to be here, we thank you for everything and we appreciate everything and that we got invited to thing,” said Kennedy Thomas, mother.
“I’m blessed, I’m really blessed. This is a wonderful organization that they have here for the public and I’m really thankful for it,” said Shirley Williams, grandmother.
Student Santa provides a Christmas you’ll never forget.
“We are feeding people today and giving out toys and just having a really good time,” said Jennifer Icaza-Gast, founder.
Students from Notre Dame High School said this is where they wanted to be on Christmas day.
“Just seeing the smile on the kids and their parents faces,” said Austin Gast, student.
“Yeah just seeing the joy on the kids faces when they see the food and the presents and stuff it just makes you wanna smile,” said Caleb Gast, student.
One girl said she can’t wait to play with her new toy.
“What I like to do is I like to collect these and trade them,” said Emily.
