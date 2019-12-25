Steele, Mo. man accused of attempted rape

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her home.
James Wilbourn, 63, of Steele, was arrested on a charge of first-degree attempted rape.
On December 20, Steele police received a report from a 32-year-old woman that she was sexually assaulted by a man at her home on South Walnut Street. She identified the man as Wilbourn.
He also allegedly threatened her life.
Officers found and arrested Wilbourn without incident. He was taken to the Pemiscot County Jail on no bond.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.