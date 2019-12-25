Mo. man, woman wanted in connection to Ky. thefts

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Missouri man and woman are wanted in Kentucky in connection to thefts.
Kentucky State Police are looking for 39-year-old Ryan L. Mills, of De Soto, Mo., and 40-year-old Danielle P. Louth, of Arnold, Mo., in connection to thefts in Graves County.
Troopers say the two were in a vehicle reported stolen out of Missouri and driving on State Route 121 near U.S. Highway 62 in Carlisle County. When law enforcement found them, Mills and Louth reportedly ran into a wooded area behind a home in the 800 block of State Route 121 and headed north toward U.S. Highway 62.
Mills was last seen wearing a dark green shirt with a flat bill hat. Louth was wearing a pink, hooded sweatshirt and pajama pants.
KSP is asking the public to be on the lookout for the pair and to report any suspicious activity. They are also warning the public in the area to lock their homes and vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.