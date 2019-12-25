CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Merry Christmas Heartland. We continue to see well above average temperatures across the Heartland and this trend will continue through the rest of the week. We will see partly cloudy skies today with high temperatures reaching the middle to upper 60s.
Tonight, we will see a few high clouds with more clouds developing by morning. It will be very mild with lows by tomorrow morning only in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm again. Highs will reach middle to upper 60s once again. Clouds will increase on Friday but we look to remain dry. Scattered showers and storms will enter the forecast Saturday as a cold front moves into the area.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.