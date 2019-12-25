FIRST ALERT: Mild weather continues into the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A mild day leads to potential record highs through out the Heartland.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says that for Christmas Day, Cape Girardeau is currently tired for a record high of 66, and Paducah is one degree shy at a high of 70 degrees.
Grant says for tonight it will be a mild evening with lows in the 40s and 50s.
Looking towards the rest of the week, Thursday looks to be warm again and partly cloudy, highs are expected to reach the middle to upper 60s. For Friday clouds will increase but the Heartland looks to remain dry.
The next chance of precipitation looks to be Saturday, with scattered showers and storms as a cold front moves into the Heartland.
