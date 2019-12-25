Clouds will begin to increase tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Merry Christmas to you Heartland. After seeing record high temperatures across parts of the Heartland this Christmas, we continue to see mostly clear skies and very mild temperatures this evening. Clouds will begin to increase this evening. Lows by morning will be in the lower 50s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy early with a few patches of drizzle possible We will become partly cloudy late in the day. Highs will reach the middle 60s.
Friday will be cloudy with a few patches of drizzle possible Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front will move towards the Heartland on Saturday evening. This will bring a good chance of rain with a few storms possible, especially Saturday night. Cooler weather will move back into the Heartland behind the cold front next week.
