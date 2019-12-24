Your Christmas Forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Merry Christmas Eve to you Heartland. We are enjoying a very warm day for this time of the year with high clouds and temperatures in the 60s. These clouds will be with us off and on throughout the night allowing for temperatures to be mild for this time of the year. Readings will slowly fall in the 40s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle 30s far north to the lower 40s far south.
Christmas day looks to be partly sunny and very warm. It will be breezy at times with winds gusting over 20MPH. Highs will reach the middle 60s.
The warmth looks to continue through the end of the week. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for highs through Saturday. There will be a chance of rain and storms on Saturday followed by cooler weather by the start of next week.
