Your Christmas Forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Merry Christmas Eve to you Heartland. We are enjoying a very warm day for this time of the year with high clouds and temperatures in the 60s. These clouds will be with us off and on throughout the night allowing for temperatures to be mild for this time of the year. Readings will slowly fall in the 40s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle 30s far north to the lower 40s far south.