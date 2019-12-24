12-year-old donates allowance to Salvation Army

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For most 12-year-olds around this time of year, they’re counting the days until they get to unwrap all their new gadgets and toys.
But not for Tompkins middle schooler Hunter Riggs. He saved his allowance all year and donated it to the Salvation Army Monday afternoon.
At first, he wanted to remain anonymous, but then he changed his mind, thinking it would inspire other children his age to help those less fortunate.
“It just feels really good to give around this time of year and you don’t have to give just around this time of year you can give all around the season, it can be 50 cents even, just reach out and donate something," said Riggs.
Hunter says next year his goal is to donate $400.
