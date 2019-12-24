Work never stops for emergency personnel

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While some are out last-minute shopping or spending time with family the this Christmas, there’s always those jobs that require around the clock work.
“Santa Claus does come to the firehouse and he does leave gifts at the fire house.”
For Jackson Fire Department, a holiday is just a normal day.
“Our day is pretty much normal just like any other day on any holiday we come to work, we hang out here, wait for any calls and go home in the morning,” said Robert Greif, Jackson Fire captain.
Greif said they treasure their personal time like anyone else, but he wouldn’t change it.
“So we get to be away from our families a lot which makes it hard this time of year, but the citizens of Jackson, the citizens of this community is worth it because they still have a need and we still have obligations to meet that need,” he said.
Firefighters aren’t the only ones on the clock. EMS personnel are out keeping you safe too.
“Remember you still need to be safe anything can still happen,” said Fred Gross, paramedic for Cape County Private Ambulance.
Gross said to all the last-minute shoppers and holiday travelers to be cautious.
“Whenever we get called, we are in that patient’s worst moment, so it does make me feel comfortable knowing 'hey I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing even though it is a holiday,” Gross said.
EMT Colten Proffer said he and the crew are like a big family
“Even though you are away from home, we’re so close here really. I mean we get to spend a lot of time together so it’s like being with your family,” said Proffer.
