Woman arrested, after police say she dragged a dog behind a car

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A McCracken County woman has been arrested after police say she dragged a dog behind a car.
According to the Paducah Police Department, dispatchers began receiving calls around 4:50 p.m. on Dec. 23. Callers said, that a dog was being dragged behind a car in the area of Paducah Tilghman High School. Callers then reported that the car was still dragging the dog, had pulled into a parking lot of a fast food restaurant.
When officers arrived, the driver who was identified as Jennifer Morris, 60, was out of her car, and arguing with by-standards. Witness told officers that Morris had gotten out of her car, and dragged the dog from the parking lot to a nearby sign, and tired the leash to the sign post. The dog had obvious, serious injuries.
Numerous witness told police they tired to stop Morris, but were unable to get her attention.
Morris told police she had gotten into a argument with a passenger, and he had gotten out of the vehicle with the dog. She claims the dog was clear out of the vehicle when she left.
According to officers Morris had become belligerent, and refused to calm down, she faces several charges including second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree cruelty to animals.
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment, the animals condition is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.