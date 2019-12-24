What you need to know Dec. 24

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2019.
This morning is cold with patchy fog.
Brian Alworth says this will become sunny and very mild with highs in the 60s.
Tonight will be mostly clear and not quite as cold. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.
Christmas will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 60s and maybe 70s in some areas.
We’re still watching for a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms by Saturday.
- The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several vehicles were stolen from a dealership.
- The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is looking to give some of its homeless animals a break from shelter life.
- A Ledbetter Kentucky man has been arrested, after he crashed his vehicle it into a home.
- Three medical marijuana transportation facilities in southeast Missouri were certified.
A dancer born with one hand made Radio City Rockettes history.
The crew of the International Space Station is having an out-of-this-world celebration for Christmas.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.