State police find drugs during traffic stop

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police conducted a traffic stop that lead to the arrest, and seizure of several illegal pills.
According to Illinois State Police, on December 22, a trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 24, in Johnston County, for a violation of Scotts Law. During the stop the trooper found that the driver did not have a valid driver’s license and had a open container of alcohol. A further search of the vehicle, authorities found and seized 814 grams of Oxycodone pills, these pills are also suspected to contain Fentanyl.
The driver Manuel Bracamonte, of San Diego Ca, was taken to the Saline County Jail. He faces multiple charges including, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, no valid driver’s license and illegal transportation of alcohol.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.