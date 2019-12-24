Paducah man injured in crash

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is recovering from his injuries, in an out-of-state hospital after a crash.
According to the Paducah Police Department, officers where called to the scene of an accident at noon on Dec. 23 at the intersection of 13th St. and Jefferson St.
That’s when a Springville Tn, man was driving his Dodge Dakota, the man told authorities he was looking at street signs, and had not realized the light had turned red. When the man realized the light had turned red he tried to stop. His truck was hit by Thomas Donaldson, 43, of Paducah, who was driving a Harley Davidson.
Donaldson was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, he was later transferred to an out-of-state hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.
