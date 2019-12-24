Marion, Ill. man sentenced to 3 years for burglary

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion, Illinois man has been sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State’s Attorney.
He announced that on Friday, Dec. 20, Kevin J. Davenport, 48, pleaded guilty to vehicular burglary.
Davenport’s sentence is followed by a one year period of mandatory supervised release.
County officials said, on September 17 officers of the Carbondale Police Department were called to a Carbondale residence about a possible vehicular burglary in progress.
When officers got to the home they say Davenport inside the victim’s vehicle.
Davenport admitted that he did not know who the car belonged to and that he was looking for the keys so that he could drive off in the vehicle.
Officials said the investigation of Davenport’s case was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.
Assistant State’s Attorney Jayson Clark was responsible for the prosecution of Davenport.
