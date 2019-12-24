Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-MO-BIG THEFT
St. Louis police: Thieves took 800 items from rehabbed homes
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two suspects now in custody are accused of stealing more than 800 items from St. Louis homes that were under rehabilitation. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that detectives believe the thieves monitored the rehabbed homes, waited until dark, and took hundreds of items that included stained glass windows, lawn mowers, generators and many other items. Details were announced Monday. Most of the homes were in south St. Louis city and county. Investigators say they were easy targets because no one was home at night. Police say around 150 to 200 stolen items have already been returned to their owners.
STILLBORN BABY TAKEN
Missouri couple files lawsuit over missing stillborn remains
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri couple is alleging in a lawsuit that a hospital was negligent when it lost the remains of their stillborn son, causing them anguish and depriving them of a proper burial. Brianna and Kyle Dudley filed suit Friday in Greene County Circuit Court against Cox South Hospital in Springfield. The Springfield News-Leader reports that their baby, Lucas Dudley, was delivered in early November. It’s unclear what exactly happened to the baby’s remains. CoxHealth spokeswoman Kaitlyn McConnell said in an emailed statement Friday that it supports an ongoing Springfield police investigation.
AP-US-TALC-LAWSUIT-VERDICT
St. Louis jury sides with Johnson & Johnson in talc case
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A jury has found that Johnson & Johnson's talcum-based powder did not cause a St. Louis woman's ovarian cancer. The jury ruled late Friday in a lawsuit brought by 56-year-old Vickie Forrest, who testified she has used Johnson & Johnson's baby powder for 32 years. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. The lawsuit is among several filed on behalf of thousands of women who have sued the company, claiming its talcum powder caused ovarian cancer or mesothelioma. Johnson & Johnson has said its products are safe and don't cause cancer.
BOYS DROWN-FROZEN POND
7- and 8-year-old boys drown in eastern Missouri pond
ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two boys have died after plunging through a frozen pond near their home in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the 7- and 8-year-old boys were found Sunday in the private pond in Franklin County. The search began after the boys didn't return from a bike ride. The patrol says a family member found one of them floating in the pond. A diver then located the second child. They were pronounced dead several hours later. Their names weren't immediately released.
AP-BBO—FLOOD’S-50TH-ANNIVERSARY
Curt Flood set off the free-agent revolution 50 years ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Curt Flood set off the free-agent revolution 50 years ago Tuesday with a 128-word, two-paragraph letter to baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn. St. Louis had traded the All-Star center fielder to Philadelphia. Flood refused to accept the Cardinals' right to deal him and challenged the reserve clause in the first shot of a labor war that would consume the sport for more than a quarter-century. He lost, but the union won free agency in a 1975 arbitration decision. Baseball's average major league salary has risen from just under $25,000 at the time of Flood's letter to just over $4 million.
ROUTE 66-LOSING PRESERVATION?
Congress goes on recess without Route 66 preservation funds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Congress has recessed for the holidays, and it has gone another year without passing legislation that would boost funding for Route 66. The lack of movement on reauthorizing the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program means there will be no cost-share grants aimed at reviving old tourist spots in struggling towns where the Mother Road passed through. The program has helped finance projects like rehabilitating parts of the historic Rialto Theatre in Winslow, Arizona. Route 66 Alliance executive director Ken Busby says the lack of dedicated federal funding for preservation work puts people trying to save Route 66 in a jam.
RANDOM GUNFIRE-MAN KILLED
Missouri man enters plea in random gunfire killing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man who randomly fired a gun and killed a man as he sat in a car outside a Springfield McDonald's restaurant has pleaded guilty to reduced charges. The Springfield News-Leader reports that Richard Gaines initially was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Zachary Zumwalt. He instead pleaded guilty Friday to unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in the November 2017 shooting. Zumwalt had been sitting in his car using the wireless internet provided by the McDonald's when he was struck by the random gunfire. Gaines apologized, saying, “I truly never meant for none of this to happen at all."
FORMER SHERIFF'S LIEUTENANT-SEXUAL ABUSE
Ex-sheriff's lieutenant gets life terms for child sex abuse
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former southwest Missouri sheriff's lieutenant has been sentenced to six consecutive life terms for sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl. Judge David Jones said during sentencing Friday that he hopes 68-year-old David Hastings never leaves prison. The Springfield News-Leader reports that jurors found Hastings guilty in October of 11 felonies, including statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation. Assistant Greene County Prosecutor Stephanie Wan says Hastings groomed the victim before repeatedly sexually abusing her. Hastings' attorney says he plans to appeal.