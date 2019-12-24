Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A state park that borders Kentucky and Virginia wants to build the longest pedestrian swinging bridge in North America. News outlets report the 725-foot bridge would cross the Russell Fork river and connect the Virginia and Kentucky sides of the park. A Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority grant of up to $433,000 would help fund the bridge, which park officials said would be the longest in North America. The park has an additional $326,000 in funds from other sources earmarked for the bridge. Construction is set to start in 2020 and end in 2021. The grant funds would also go toward other park maintenance and construction.