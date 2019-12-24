Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CST

AP-HOG FARMS-SIERRA CLUB LAWSUIT
Judge rejects permits for northwest Kansas hog operations
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A judge has invalidated two state permits allowing large hog production operations in northwest Kansas deemed too close to surface water by environmentalists. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Shawnee County District Court Judge Richard Anderson ruled earlier this month that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment violated state law. The permits were for four operations in Norton and Phillips counties in 2017 and 2018. The operations were under common management but organized as separate companies. KDHE allowed each facility up to 250 feet from surface water, half the distance for a single, larger facility. The Sierra Club sued in 2018.
BC-KS-COLD CASE-VICTIM IDENTIFIED
32 years after body found in Kansas, victim is identified
LINCOLNVILLE, Kan. (AP) — More than three decades after a woman’s body was found in a rural area of Kansas, authorities have identified the victim. Michelle Carnall-Burton went missing in 1987. On Monday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said DNA testing showed that a previously unidentified murder victim found in 1987 near Lincolnville, Kansas, was Carnall-Burton. The match was confirmed after Carnall-Burton's parents submitted DNA samples earlier this year. The body was found by a road crew on Sept. 21, 1987. The remains were too decomposed to identify at the time. Carnall-Burton was 22 at the time of her death.
TOP KANSAS COURT-CHANGES
Changing Kansas Supreme Court faces wary GOP-led Legislature
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' new chief justice plans to push for changes aimed at helping veterans and the mentally ill, and she expects to press for a big budget increase. But the Kansas Supreme Court that Marla Luckert leads faces a Republican-controlled Legislature that's been sharply critical of the court. Luckert became the court system's top official last week, and her agenda includes expanding special courts that try to treat the underlying problems facing veterans, the mentally ill and drug abusers. But some lawmakers remain wary because of the court's past rulings protecting abortion rights and forcing increases in education funding.
STATE HOSPITAL-MEDICARE PAYMENTS
Kansas mental hospital pledges to address inspectors' issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is promising to provide more treatment to some patients after federal inspectors found problems with care at a state hospital for the mentally ill and threatened to pull funding. The Wichita Eagle reports that Osawatomie State Hospital responded to a unannounced federal inspection in November by pledging to have clinical group leaders attempt to provide patients who miss group therapy sessions with more one-on-one contact. Federal inspectors had said treatment for some patients needed to be more frequent and intense. The hospital also addressed another inspection issue by telling federal officials that treatment plans will be individualized for each patient.
ROUTE 66-LOSING PRESERVATION?
Congress goes on recess without Route 66 preservation funds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Congress has recessed for the holidays, and it has gone another year without passing legislation that would boost funding for Route 66. The lack of movement on reauthorizing the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program means there will be no cost-share grants aimed at reviving old tourist spots in struggling towns where the Mother Road passed through. The program has helped finance projects like rehabilitating parts of the historic Rialto Theatre in Winslow, Arizona. Route 66 Alliance executive director Ken Busby says the lack of dedicated federal funding for preservation work puts people trying to save Route 66 in a jam.
AP-KS-INDEPENDENCE SHOOTING
First-degree murder charge in fatal Independence shooting
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (AP) — A teenager is now charged in the fatal drive-by shooting of a woman in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas City Star reported Monday that 18-year-Benjamin Mason of Coffeyville, Kansas, was charged with first-degree murder. The shooting happened earlier this month. Authorities say 19-year-old Kimberly Meeks was shot to death as she walked with a man in Independence, Kansas, on Dec. 14. Witnesses said someone fired shots from a passing car. Mason was arrested a day after the shooting at his home in Coffeyville, about 20 miles ((32.2 kilometers) south of the shooting scene.
AP-KS-THIEF-MAKING AMENDS
Years later, thief sends county money for stolen receptacle
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas county has an extra $75 in its coffers thanks to a former thief with a guilty conscience. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that someone anonymously sent the money to Shawnee County along with a letter dated Dec. 18. The letter states that the sender is in a 12-step program and working to make financial amends. It states that many years ago the writer stole a receptacle meant for cigarette ashes that was in front of the courthouse. County Commission Chairman Bill Riphahn says the letter was accompanied by three $20 bills, one $10 bill and one $5 bill.
KANSAS STATE ENROLLMENT
Kansas State sees big enrollment drop from rural counties
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — An analysis by a Kansas newspaper shows that declines in students from rural counties are playing a major role in an overall drop in enrollment at Kansas State University. Total enrollment from Kansas counties considered completely rural fell by more than 27% over the last five years, while enrollment from mostly urban counties dropped by 9.2%, according to an analysis by the Manhattan Mercury. Enrollment from counties deemed mostly rural fell by 21%. The categories were based on U.S. Census Bureau definitions. Enrollment at the university's Manhattan, Salina and Olathe campuses dropped to a 20-year low of 21,719 students this semester.