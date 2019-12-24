First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Clear skies and calm winds are once again allowing temps to fall sharply this morning….with daybreak lows expected to range from just below freezing north to just above in the south. Patchy fog is likely as well. Once the fog burns off, however, it will shape up as another mainly sunny and very mild day…in fact most areas should end up a degree or two warmer than on Monday with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s…with light southerly breezes. The weather for this Christmas Eve will remain quite and dry….with light south winds and a few clouds keeping it a bit warmer….overnight lows look to stay above freezing tonight. An upper level ridge will begin to push eastward on Christmas Day….allowing for increasing southerly breezes by afternoon. But it will be very warm, with near-record highs in the mid to even upper 60s looking likely. Bicycles will be more useful than sleds, it appears.