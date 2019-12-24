Driver strikes cow, seriously injured in Cape Girardeau Co., Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash involving a vehicle and livestock seriously injured the driver in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said it happened on Monday, Dec. 23 at 6:24 a.m. on US 61 near Old Appleton.
The driver, 57-year-old Carol D. Lorenz of Farrar, Mo., was headed south on the road in a 2017 Buick Enclave.
Officials said she struck a cow that was in the road and the vehicle came to a rest.
As Lorenz got out of the vehicle, officials said the SUV rolled over onto her.
She was seriously injured and her vehicle was totaled.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.