Driver strikes cow, seriously injured in Cape Girardeau Co., Mo.

By Jasmine Adams | December 24, 2019 at 4:43 AM CST - Updated December 24 at 6:26 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash involving a vehicle and livestock seriously injured the driver in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said it happened on Monday, Dec. 23 at 6:24 a.m. on US 61 near Old Appleton.

The driver, 57-year-old Carol D. Lorenz of Farrar, Mo., was headed south on the road in a 2017 Buick Enclave.

Officials said she struck a cow that was in the road and the vehicle came to a rest.

As Lorenz got out of the vehicle, officials said the SUV rolled over onto her.

She was seriously injured and her vehicle was totaled.

