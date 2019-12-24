Centerstone receives grant from foundation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland organization announces it has received a grant from a national foundation.
On Dec. 23, Centerstone announced it received a $3,000 grant from Corning Incorporated Foundation.
Centerstone said it will use the funds from the grant to support children who come with their parents that maybe receiving treatment, and recovering from substance abuse.
“Centerstone has always worked to strengthen families with its services, and it is essential that Centerstone be able to provide supports that range from age-appropriate toys and books for young children in the waiting room, changing table attachments in the restroom, educational materials for families to discuss substance use for prevention, parenting materials, etc.,” said Mona Miller, Clinical Coordinator at the Centerstone Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT).
The Corning Foundation said that they recognize that trauma does not only impact the individual receiving treatment, but the entire family. The foundation wants to make sure Centerstone’s clients have the tools, and support to set them up for success.
Centerstone is a not-for-profit health care organization that provides treatment for mental health and substance abuse. The organization also offers life skills development to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
